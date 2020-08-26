5 New Oat Milk Products We’re Excited About

Earth’s Own Oat Milk “Cream”

Oat milk is showing up in all the coffee shops to be turned into lattes and cappucinos. Earth's Own has launched their own oat milk "cream" products. This culinary version is meant to be used in cooking and baking (think soups and scones), but I also used it as a coffee creamer with great results. (There is also a half-and-half version available). Made with gluten-free Canadian oats.