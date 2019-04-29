Fresh Is Back! All The Produce To Get Excited About This May—And What To Cook With It

The farmers’ market really starts to get exciting in May, when fruits and veggies like rhubarb, strawberries and asparagus start cropping up. Super-seasonal delicacies, like fiddleheads and ramps, are also available, so grab them when you can (just be sure to cook them properly). Here’s everything that’s in season in May across Canada, and what you should cook with the first locally grown fruits and veggies of the season.

Rhubarb

Pink rhubarb is pretty much made for the Instagram age, but this sweet-tart veggie is much more than eye candy. It’s most commonly found in desserts, but we’re fond of savoury preparations too. It’s especially delicious in sangria!

Strawberries

Locally grown strawberries will likely start appearing towards the end of the month, but they’ll be worth the wait!

Asparagus

Green stalks of asparagus are truly a springtime treat. They make a delicious side and they’re super easy to prepare.

Spinach

Sure, frozen spinach is great and all, but in May, reach for the fresh stuff.

Radish

Radishes often go overlooked, but no longer. They’re super versatile and add a nice crunch to salad. And, you can also eat radish greens, which means you can easily eat it root to stem.

Green Onion

Those on the west coast should start seeing green onions this time of year.

Peas

Spring peas are also more of a west coast thing (they peak in summer in places like Ontario).

Kale

Salad greens, like spinach and kale, start to become available in the springtime.

Garlic scapes, ramps and fiddleheads

Garlic scapes (the shoots that grow from a garlic bulb; they have a mild garlicky flavour), ramps (spring onions) and fiddleheads appear in farmers’ market for a very short window, so if you see them, get ’em. However, don’t mess around with fiddleheads—be sure to cook them properly!

