The 3 New Cordless KitchenAid Gadgets Our Food Director Loves

Every few years, I get excited about new innovations in kitchen gadgets. A decade ago, it was the Nespresso (and the Aeroccino!); and a few years ago, it was the air fryer. This year, it’s KitchenAid’s new cordless collection. This new cord-free appliance line–the first of its kind–is now available in Canada. The collection includes a hand blender, 5-cup food chopper and a 7-speed hand mixer–all offering the freedom and flexibility of food prep without the restrictions of cords and outlets.

Each appliance takes about 2 hours to fully charge, but will complete small tasks with a 10-min “quick charge.” And just like KitchenAid’s other countertop appliances, the cordless collection comes in an array of colours including classics like black, red, and white. I recently test-drove the line, read on for my reviews.

This immersion blender is lightweight, easy to handle, and KitchenAid claims that it can blend 25 bowls of soup on a full charge. The cordless feature means that you can blend foods with ease over the stovetop (or anywhere), without being restricted by outlet proximity (or worrying about the cord dropping into your pot.) The set also includes a blending jar (a BPA-free plastic container with lid) as well as a removable pan guard that goes over the blade to help protect non-stick cookware. (A whisk attachment is also available at an added cost.) $180.

Don’t let the size fool you. This compact chopper does it all–on a smaller scale, of course. Food choppers are great for everyday kitchen tasks, like quickly chopping up ingredients. The unit comes with two attachments: a stainless steel blade to mix pesto, chop vegetables, and even make small batches of pastry dough you would normally make in a standard-size food processor. A whisk accessory equips the product with the ability to whisk, stir and make whipped egg whites or cream with ease. Whirling is activated by pressing down on the handle, and you can also pulse by doing quick press-and-releases. $180.

This cordless hand mixer features a “Soft Start” function that brings the beaters up to the selected speed gradually. This helps to prevent wet ingredients from splattering, and dry ingredients—like flour—from flying out of the bowl. Not only will you not have to deal with cords getting wet and sticky, but the thoughtful design also allows the mixer to stand on its own, rather than having the beaters rest on a surface. The cordless function is especially great for mixing ingredients over double-boilers, like this 7-minute frosting. $180.