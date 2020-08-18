The Cult Classic Everything Bagel Seasoning Has Arrived In Canada

Stop everything. A cult classic dupe from the U.S. has finally arrived in Canada. And since we can’t cross the border to the nearest Trader Joe’s right now, we’re all for this new product.

President’s Choice recently launched their Everything Bagel seasoning and we wanted to see how it stacks up to the OG version. Luckily I had a bottle of TJ’s in my pantry, so I did a quick side-by-side comparison with both in terms of appearance and taste.

Right away, you can see that both blends are very similar. TJ’s version has a higher concentration of sesame seeds, whereas PC’s visibly contains more dried garlic. More importantly, how does it taste? On its own, not surprisingly, PC’s version tastes much more garlicky, and is also slightly less salty (it has 40 mg less sodium per tsp than the TJ version.)

I then tasted both on a cream cheese-topped bagel and an avocado. And honestly, the taste was comparable when used as a seasoning. I can detect which one is PC based on which one tastes more garlicky, but it doesn’t bother a garlic fiend such as myself. So while not an exact dupe, it’s a perfectly acceptable substitute for the OG blend.

In addition to the new PC Everything Bagel seasoning, Loblaw’s No Name brand also launched an Everything Bagel cream cheese. The PC Everything Bagel seasoning retails for $5, and the Everything Bagel cream cheese, $3. Both are available now.

And if you can’t make it to a Loblaws anytime soon? We’ve got our own version you can make at home. No matter which variety you have, this seasoning is super versatile and great to have in your pantry to zhuzh up homemade breads, breakfast eggs, avocado on toast, fries or popcorn.