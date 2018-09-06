Trends

13 Ways To Pack Your Bento Box With (Amazing) Food For Work

Start packing! These incredible breakfast and lunch bentos will make getting back to the daily grind a lot easier.

by
Benton box lunch ideas: lunch box filled with rainbow recipes

Photo, @itslivb vis Instagram.

The bento box is an ideal combination of functional and stylish, making it the perfect lunch companion for kindergarteners and workplace warriors alike.

It has long been a staple of Japanese culture, elevated in the 17th century from humble beginnings into an art form, with carefully prepared meals served in ornate lacquered-wood boxes during tea parties and at the theatre. Jump to the 21st century, when the bento box started gaining popularity in the west. Segmented snack boxes are now sold at Starbucks and convenience stores, and snazzy bento boxes line the shelves of houseware shops.

The neat compartmentalization allows you to fit several mini-meals and snacks into one compact container, so you can make sure you have enough food to get you through the work day (4 p.m. munchies, anyone?). They’re also just plain fun to eat from.

But all those compartments mean owners may be seeking some combination inspiration; here are 13 bento box ideas, from on-the-go breakfasts to desk lunches and everything in between:

Take breakfast to go

So much better than a sub-par breakfast sandwich.

Homemade waffles and fruit

Try it: Ultimate waffles

Ham and egg roll-ups, fruit salad and mini scones

Try it: Buttery scones

Overnight oatmeal with fresh fruit

rocking #humpday with some breakfast bento! and you? can't explain why, but anything served in a #bentobox seems more yummy, don't you think? a little bit like bowls i guess! so obvisouly, be prepared to see more of them, cause i'm hooked! (can't wait to see yours @sculptedpilates!) sharing these oatmeal bento with one of my favorite bento lover @pastryandtravel and her 30k #pastryandtravelbentoparty! Justine doesn't only share stunning bentos, her feed is also filled with colorful, fruity and healthy foods! and she just released her first ebook on top of it! so happy and proud of you my friend! and good luck with your new apartement & life in Nice! #veganinspo in my #BREAKFASTBENTO 🌾 cinnamon oatmeal (1/2c of each rolled and quick oats, 1,5c non dairy milk, 1 mashed banana, 1-2 tbsp chia seeds, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, pinch of salt) 🌾 fresh figs & pear 🌾 chopped almonds 🌾 blackberry sauce using @yoursuperfoods 'forever beautiful mix : in a small saucepan, gently heat 1 cup of blackberries with 1 tbsp of coconut sugar and 2 tbsp of forever beautiful until the berries break, release their juice and the sauce slowly thickens. #veganfoodshare so excited for tomorrow, cause my friend @therawberry is coming directly from Stuttgart with her kids and will stay a few days with us! can't wait to cook all the the food her! #veganfriends #breakfastinspo #breakfastlovers #veganbreakfast #porridge #oatmeal #fruityourself #eatyourfruits #eatyourcolors #eatvegan #freshfruits #fig #blackberry #heaveninabox #packedlunch #lunchbox #obento #monbento #bentolifestyle #bentoparty #bentobox #ahealthynut #letscookvegan

A post shared by Odile | Pretty Small Vegan 💚 (@odilejp) on

Try it: Overnight chia oatmeal

Mini pancakes and hard-boiled eggs

Try it: Banana oatmeal pancakes

Liven up lunch time

Say no to sad desk lunches, and pack a meal you’ll be looking forward to all morning.

Veggie-packed sandwiches and energy bites

Hey guys, how are you? 😘 I made this bento box one week ago before my bf had the accident (he is doing better daily). On the right you can see sandwiches with all kind of veggies and on the left are blueberries (I was so happy to buy blueberries here!), strawberries, 3 bliss balls and walnuts. 😍 I will make a separate post for the bliss balls soon and post the recipe. Sending you all a hug 💚 . Hallo ihr Lieben, hier seht ihr eine Bento Box die ich vor einer Woche gemacht habe, noch vor dem Unfall meines Freundes (ihm geht es täglich besser). Auf der rechten Seite seht ihr Sandwiches gefüllt mit Gemüse, links seht ihr Erdbeeren und Blaubeeren (ich war so happy Blaubeeren im Laden zu sehen!), 3 leckere süße roh-vegane Bällchen und Walnüsse. 😍 Ich werde bald einen separaten Beitrag für diese Bällchen machen und das Rezept einstellen. Ich drücke euch Alle 💚 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bestofvegan #Foods4Thought #LetsCookVegan #buzzfeast #gloobyfood #beautifulcuisines #veganfoodspot #veganfoodshare #f52grams #huffposttaste #befitfoods #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #vegancommunity #heresmyfood #foodandwine #lovefood #healthycuisines #cuisinesworld #foodydiy #instagood #ahealthynut #blissballs #bentobox #blueberries #mealprep #school #food

A post shared by Ela | Vegan Food Blogger ♡ (@elavegan) on

Try it: Superfood sandwich
Cherry-almond energy balls

Mini quiches, fruit salad and muffins

Try it: Crustless mini quiches

Veggies and hummus with pita

Try it: Creamy hummus

Chicken, rice And black bean burrito bowl

Try it: Beef burrito bowl

Get a lunch box that can do both

Now, breakfast, lunch and snacks are all in the bag.

Yogurt parfait & quinoa-veggie power bowl

Try it: Mushroom grain bowl
Quinoa and squash salad

A trio of pastas & berry-topped waffles

Try it: Blackberry waffles with compote

Berry smoothie bowl & pesto penne

Hello hello ! Another day another bento 🎉🌿 Today pasta pastas ! Because it's the best sauce ever and I found a vegan pesto sauce in my supermarket ! Omg it was sooo good ! It's the first vegan pesto I tested and I'm in love 😍 100% approved! And for the dessert pink smoothie 💕 with fresh strawberries and bananas 🍌 I'm ready for the weekend 😂🎉 ____________________________________________ Aujourd'hui c'était pâtes au pesto ! Parceque déjà cest la sauce préférée et qu'en plus j'ai trouvé une sauce pesto Vegan dans mon supermarché pour la première fois! Alors du coup jai sauté dessus 😂 et cest 100% validé ! Je l'adore 😍😍 avec ça j'ai fais un smoothie tout rose avec des fraises et des bananes 🍌 voilà je suis prête pour le week-end 😂🎉 ____________________________________________ #veganfoodshare #fruit #govegan #vegan #veganfood #vegetarian #veganlife #veganfoodporn #veganism #vegansofig #vegetables #healthy #healthyfood #instafood #smoothie #rawfood #whatveganseat #mealprep #veganfrance #plantbased #bento #foodprep #eattherainbow #eatclean #vegetarien #pink #fitness #lunchbox #pastas #carbthefuckup

A post shared by Justine Taulin (@pastryandtravel) on

Try it: Berry blast smoothie bowl
Pesto penne

Papaya-yogurt breakfast boats & couscous pilaf

Papaya Bento 🍱 You know I love papaya soo much ?! So here is my papaya boat filled with coconut yoghurt, blue chia pudding make with @bluechaitea , and fresh fruit 🌿 yeahh I have an amazing news for you ! I have finally finished my Ebook in France but also in English ! Yayy 🎉🎉 Hmm now I have to think how can I put it online 😓if you have any ideas help me 💕 _____________________________________________ Hello les amis ! Bonne nouvelle ! Mon Ebook est enfin terminé en français mais aussi en anglais ! Du coup j'ai plus qu'à le mettre en ligne ! Mais je ne sais pas vraiment comment faire si vous avez des idées 😅⭐️ Bref, du coup vous savez aussi que j'adore les papayes ? Du coup je me suis fais un #papayaboat comme on dit avec du yaourt coco @thecoconutcofr , du pudding de chia bleu et des fruits 💕 _____________________________________________ #plantbased #veganfrance #regimeuse #reequilibragealimentaire #mealprep #foodprep #food #foodpics #healthyfood #healthycuisines #rawfood #eattherainbow #eatclean #meal #sogood #veganlife #vegetarien #vegetarian #veganfood #govegan #workout #whatveganseat #snack #salad #bento #papaya #foodporn

A post shared by Justine Taulin (@pastryandtravel) on

Try it: Peach and chicken couscous salad

To-go smoothie & rice paper salad rolls

Try it: Shrimp and cucumber salad rolls
Harvest spice smoothie

How to make a green goddess smoothie bowl
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram