A&W Has A New Plant-Based Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich. Here’s How It Tastes

Vegetarian and vegan breakfast sandwich options are seriously lacking—at least at most big-name fast food chains. But not anymore.

On March 11, A&W introduced two new breakfast sandwiches made with plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties. You might already be familiar with the Beyond Meat burger, which A&W debuted to much fanfare last year. But now, along with that meat-free burger, there’s the vegetarian Sausage & Egger (which comes with an egg, cheese and a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty) and the vegan Sausage & Veggie sandwich (a patty, lettuce and tomato). Both sandwiches are available all day long on either an English muffin or sesame bun.

So how do these breakfast sandwiches taste?

While A&W’s Beyond Meat burger is undoubtedly delicious, when I tried it, I didn’t think it tastes tasted anything like a beef patty. However, the Beyond Breakfast Sausage is remarkably similar to the real thing—a little bit greasy and just the right amount of spicy.

The Beyond Meat Sausage & Egger

When layered with an egg and cheddar cheese on an English muffin, it’s pretty much the perfect hangover food (just like any good breakfast sandwich should be).

The Beyond Meat Sausage & Veggie

Since the Beyond Breakfast Sausage is tasty on its own, vegans should be pretty happy with the cheese-and-egg-free option, too.

For a fast food chain, A&W has been well ahead of the curve in terms of its hearty plant-based offerings. So far, other restaurants haven’t quite caught up, but with Canada’s new food guide recommending we all eat more plant-based protein, it’s only a matter of time until we get beefed up vegan and vegetarian menu across the board.

How to make a vegan grilled cheese