Travel

The Best Secret Beaches In Canada

There’s nothing sweeter than finding an unspoiled, semi-secluded beach. Here are some of the best options across the country.

secret beaches in Canada-Prince Edward County-Ontario-Wellington Beach is a long sandy stretch with a small boardwalk and blue sky and blue water

Wellington Beach in Prince Edward County, Ontario. (Photo, Daniel Vaughan)

Canadian summers are unfairly short, with only a handful of perfect weeks when the nearest body of water won’t give you hypothermia. All the more reason to find a perfect beach where you needn’t battle for prime blanket space. Here’s your guide to the most picturesque and swimmable, and still relatively undiscovered beaches.

Tribune Bay, Hornby Island, B.C.

It’s not easy to get there, but the saltwater swimming haven is well worth hopping on a ferry (or two). The locals call it “Little Hawaii” thanks to the white sand and postcard-perfect waters that warm to near-tropical temperatures by July. env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks
