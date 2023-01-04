In recent years, a bevy of delicious flavoured seltzers has flooded store shelves. Here are some of our favourites.

Whether you’re going dry this January or in the mood for a bevvy that will perk up your palate more than plain water, these Canadian-made sparkling waters and seltzers prove that alcohol-free bubbles are anything but boring.

Le Seltzer

Nuanced floral flavours are balanced with gentle carbonation and a kiss of citrus in Le Seltzer’s yuzu blossom and pomelo. $26 for 12 cans, leseltzer.ca (Quebec only); $59 for 24 cans, mrcase.com (Canada-wide)

Barbet

With a spicy spike of jalapeno complementing zesty blood orange, Barbet’s Wild Card strays from the standard fruit flavours with a sparkling that’s big on taste and light on bubbles. $34 for 12 cans, drinkbarbet.com

Daydream

Daydream’s subtle Cucumber Lime delivers a refreshing satisfaction that’s reminiscent of a gin and tonic, minus the buzz. $5 per can, well.ca

Wake Water

With its invigorating bubbles and green tea-derived caffeine, Wake Water’s tangy Grapefruit perks up your palate in more ways than one. $28 for 12 cans, wakewater.ca

Sapsucker

A base of tree water tapped from Ontario and Quebec maples adds delicate natural sweetness that enhances the Orange One’s throwback flavour and slight bubble. $28 for 12 cans, sipsapsucker.com

Akwa

This botanical water from Kingston, Ont.’s Spearhead Brewing Company gets a full, beer-like mouthfeel from citra and cascade hops. $11 for six cans, spearheadbeer.com

Cycle

A resealable can top helps maintain maximum fizz in this thirst-quenching spring water sparkling, allowing you to pop it open and closed to enjoy periodically throughout the day. $24/12-pack, cyclewater.com

City Seltzer

This yuzu and mandarin-flavoured sparkler offers a citrusy zing that lifts up the seltzer’s crisp mouthfeel. $10 for six cans, cityseltzer.ca

Geez Louise

Geez Louise’s sparkling sippers are blended with hints of herb to round out the fruity base notes of flavours like Grapefruit Basil and Cantaloupe Mint. $40 for 12 cans, drinkgeezlouise.com

Collective Arts

The Hamilton, Ont.-based brewer’s Black Cherry Vanilla sparkling water nods to the nostalgic flavour and fizz of cherry cola but tones down the over-the-top sweetness. $9 for 4 cans, collectiveartsontario.com

GoodDrink Spritzer

The fruit-forward taste of GoodDrink’s Granny Smith Apple gives way to a bubbly, deliciously tart finish that lingers. $22 for 12 cans, gooddrink.ca

Matcha Ninja

In the punchy Pineapple and Pear, bright fruit notes and soft bubbles cut through a grassy matcha base. $40 for 12 cans, matchaninja.com

Gldn Hour

A touch of warm spice adds complexity to bright stone fruit flavours in Gldn Hour’s delightful Peach Ginger sparkler. $4 per can, well.ca

Thirsty Buddha

This sparkling spin on coconut water offers the electrolyte content that makes it a post-workout favourite, along with pleasant effervescence. $29 for 12, buddhabrands.ca