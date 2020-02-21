The New Roll Up The Rim, Explained

Roll Up the Rim to Win is officially back for 2020. Starting on March 11, Tim Hortons’ annual contest will have Canadians awkwardly biting, scratching and pulling off their coffee cup rims for the 35th year in a row.

This year, however, Timmies has totally revamped its iconic contest. The coffee chain is going digital in a bid to get Canadians on board with its updated loyalty program and app. This revamped promotion also comes as Tim Hortons’ parent company announced a decline in sales last year.

There’s been a lot of confusion over the new version of the iconic sweepstakes. Beforehand, the hardest part of the game was rolling up the rim, but now there are a whole host of ways to enter. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s revamped Roll Up the Rim.

What’s new for 2020?

In short, a lot. First, this year’s contest will run for only 4 weeks, from March 11 to April 7. Last year, it ran about 10 weeks.

Participants can also now roll up the rim in three different ways: “Tim Hortons has modernized its iconic contest to allow for a combination of paper, digital and sustainable [bring your own cup] play,” the company said in a news release announcing the revamped contest.

How do I play with a Tim Hortons paper cup?

Customers who want to roll up their rims traditionally will be able to buy their drinks in single-use Roll Up the Rim cups at participating restaurants for the first two weeks of the contest, as supplies last. After that, the game becomes exclusively digital. As always, participants playing with paper cups will have to pry the rim off their cups (with their hands, or this very specific invention) and bring in their winning rim to claim their prize.

How do I play Roll Up The Rim digitally?

While a customer playing just on the physical cup only gets one chance to roll up the rim, customers registered with the Tim Hortons app get a digital roll for each cup—as well as the roll on their cup for the first two weeks. For the last two weeks of the contest, Roll Up The Rim can only be played on the app. Customers who buy an eligible drink will get their app scanned in store, and get a least one entry (or up to three with a reusable cup, see chart below).

Can I play with my reusable cup?

The company produced 260 million single-use cups for last year’s contest alone. That’s a lot of plastic waste—according to Greenpeace, Tim Hortons is one of Canada’s top plastic polluters, and the company’s cups are frequently found in shoreline cleanups. Finally, those who want to participate in the sweepstakes can do so without having to use a single-use cup. Customers who buy a hot beverage in a reusable cup or mug will receive three digital “rolls” for all four weeks of the contest. Customers get digital “rolls” by scanning their physical Tims Rewards card or on the mobile app.

The company will also be giving away 1.8 million reusable polypropylene cups at participating locations across the country on March 10 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

So, I have to download an app to play?

The company is really trying to get customers to download the app and join the rewards program by offering more “rolls” for those with the app. If you just want to play on a physical cup for the first two weeks of the contest, you don’t need to download anything. If you want to play for the full four weeks, or earn extra “rolls” when playing physically, the Tim Hortons app for iPhone or Android—and a Tims Rewards membership—is mandatory.

While Tims says that this new digital-forward gameplay mode is a step towards modernizing the brand and Roll Up the Rim, some people see the new app’s role in the game as prohibitive to those without internet or a Tim Rewards account.

What is this rewards program I keep hearing about?

Earlier this month, the company announced an expansion of its loyalty program, Tims Rewards. Starting February 26, Tims Rewards will become a points-based program. Members earn 10 points per transaction and the rewards start at 50 points. Tims Rewards can be accessed on the Tim Hortons app or with a physical card.

You must be a registered Tims Rewards member to access “rolls” after the initial two-week period, or to access bonus “rolls” as well as “rolls” earned from using a reusable cup.

What prizes can I win?

You could win:

Over 17 million coffee and food prizes

45,000 $25 TimCards

200 Samsung 55” Smart 4K TVs

150 $1000 CIBC Prepaid cards

100 40,000 AirMiles Reward Miles (enough for a trip for two)

10 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric or Hybrid Vehicles.

Tims is also getting rid of the dreaded “Please Play Again.” Now, participants will be entered into one of four weekly $100,000 draws whenever they “lose.” Participants have to use the Tim Hortons app to be entered into the draw.

What are my odds of winning?

According to the Financial Post, customers using the app will get more chances to play, but the value of the pool of prizes has been cut by more than half—this year they’re worth roughly $29.9 million while 2019’s total retail value was about $71.3 million. With the single-use cups, contestants have a 1 in 9 chance of winning a coffee or food prize. Last year, odds were 1 in 6. According to a Tim Hortons spokesperson, “The odds this year are better than last year when you consider the odds across paper cups and digital-based on expected play digital rolls have 1:6 odds, or better.”