8 Great Food Gift Boxes That Showcase Local Canadian Foods

We might forgo non-essential travel during these unprecedented times—but it’s still possible to tour the country (or get a taste of home) through our taste buds. Supporting local on a national level has never been easier since these good eats can be shipped across Canada. Below, a host of different regional options for gifting (and eating) your way through the holidays.

Gallery Provincial food gift boxes Photo, Experience PEI. Prince Edward Island Award-winning tour company Experience PEI has encapsulated the charm of Canada’s smallest province in food boxes that come with a virtual cooking class. Each box supports 6 local businesses including perennial flavour favourites like COWs Creamery cheese and raspberry cordial (a nod to fans of Anne), PEI Preserve Company’s hot pepper jelly and P.E.I.-grown potatoes. Choose from the lobster roll (frozen or canned lobster) or P.E.I. clam chowder (bottled locally sourced clams) option. Bonus: $5 from every kit is donated to the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown. PEI in a Box, $85-99