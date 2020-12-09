9 New PC Holiday Foods We Love In 2020

PC Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

PC’s decadent cookie is the reigning champ of grocery store cookies as far as I’m concerned, and this is exactly what you’d imagine the cookie tastes like as a hot, chewy pie. The pie crust is a good mix of flaky and buttery, and the filling is gooey, chocolatey goodness. It does fall on the sweeter side, so even if you have a high tolerance, it’s likely you won’t be able to have more than one serving. It’s the epitome of decadence so we suggest you buy it for sharing. $8.99.