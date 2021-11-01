We Tried 5 New Plant-Based Products From President’s Choice

There are so many plant-based food lines these days, it can be hard to decide which products to try first. With over 80 vegan products, President’s Choice is a strong contender when looking for a safe place to start. We tried some of the line’s recent additions to help you get a sense of what they taste like and whether they’re worth the purchase.

Gallery 5 PC Vegan Items (Photo: President's Choice) PC Plant Based Dips There have been two new additions to the vegan dip line, and they’re both very good. The cucumber dill cashew dip is fresh and creamy while the zhoug pumpkin seed blends cilantro, jalapeno and pumpkin seeds for a savoury flavour with just a bit of heat. Eat them with crudites, crackers or as spreads on your sandwiches. $4.99