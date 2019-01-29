Food

The Best Plant-Based Food Items To Buy At Costco

Save money on these pantry staples.

Bowl of vegan plant-based chili

Use those cheap canned beans from Costco in a vegan chili! Photo, Laura Wright.

Canada’s newly released food guide recommends we eat lots of fruits, veggies and plant-based proteins. As the creator of The First Mess blog and cookbook, I already eat a 100 percent plant-based diet and I develop recipes for a living. Whether I’m cooking up a vegan dinner party for friends or testing a lasagna recipe for the fifth time, I tend to go though a lot of produce, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, pantry staples — and some prepared foods, too. 

Costco is a haven of savings for the naturally plant-based items I’m always turning to. Here are my top plant-based picks from Costco.

The items and prices listed in the gallery below were sourced from the Costco in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Raw Cashews (plus other nuts and seeds)
