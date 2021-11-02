Food

Check Out Le Creuset’s New Harry Potter Collection

You can be a wizard in the kitchen with spellcasting spatulas, magical mugs and a Quidditch French oven.

(Photo: Le Creuset)

Bring the Wizarding World into your kitchen with the new Harry Potter x Le Creuset collection. Potterheads can brew up delicious potions with cast iron, stoneware, tools and textiles featuring designs inspired by characters and magical objects in Harry Potter. This limited-edition line is available now at lecreuset.ca or at Le Creuset boutiques across Canada. (One caveat: Some of these are so popular that they’ve already sold out!) Have a look at the spellbinding collection below.

(Photo: Le Creuset)

Harry Potter Round French Oven

Starring Harry Potter and his iconic lightning bolt scar as its lid handle, this vibrant red French oven pays homage to the boy who lived. $500, lecreuset.ca

(Photo: Le Creuset)

Quidditch Round French Oven

Embossed with three Quidditch goal posts, grab the Golden Snitch lid handle to feel like a Quidditch World Cup winner every time you cook with this French oven. $350, lecreuset.ca

(Photo: Le Creuset)

Lord Voldemort Rectangle Covered Casserole

Wield Lord Voldemort’s powerful wand when you lift the lid, and reveal the Dark Mark embossed at the bottom of the casserole pan. $150, lecreuset.ca

(Photo: Le Creuset)

Magical Locations Mug Set

Support your fave Wizarding World businesses with these mugs. Whether it’s Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, The Three Broomsticks, Ollivanders or Gringotts, each mug has a hidden message that is magically revealed when you’re finished your drink. $100 for a set of 4, lecreuset.ca

(Photo: Le Creuset)

Hogwarts Express Kettle

A piece of platform 9 ¾ on your countertop. $150, lecreuset.ca

(Photo: Le Creuset)

Hogwarts Houses Potholder

While you’re waiting for the sorting hat to decide which house you’re in, why not rep all of them—Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin—with this democratic potholder. $50, lecreuset.ca

(Photo: Le Creuset)

Spellcasting Spatula Set

Cast delicious spells in the kitchen with spatulas inspired by Harry, Hermione, Ron and Dumbledore’s wands. $100 for a set of 4, lecreuset.ca

