Check Out Le Creuset’s New Harry Potter Collection

You can be a wizard in the kitchen with spellcasting spatulas, magical mugs and a Quidditch French oven.

Bring the Wizarding World into your kitchen with the new Harry Potter x Le Creuset collection. Potterheads can brew up delicious potions with cast iron, stoneware, tools and textiles featuring designs inspired by characters and magical objects in Harry Potter. This limited-edition line is available now at lecreuset.ca or at Le Creuset boutiques across Canada. (One caveat: Some of these are so popular that they’ve already sold out!) Have a look at the spellbinding collection below.

Harry Potter Round French Oven

Starring Harry Potter and his iconic lightning bolt scar as its lid handle, this vibrant red French oven pays homage to the boy who lived. $500, lecreuset.ca

Quidditch Round French Oven

Embossed with three Quidditch goal posts, grab the Golden Snitch lid handle to feel like a Quidditch World Cup winner every time you cook with this French oven. $350, lecreuset.ca

Lord Voldemort Rectangle Covered Casserole

Wield Lord Voldemort’s powerful wand when you lift the lid, and reveal the Dark Mark embossed at the bottom of the casserole pan. $150, lecreuset.ca

Magical Locations Mug Set

Support your fave Wizarding World businesses with these mugs. Whether it’s Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, The Three Broomsticks, Ollivanders or Gringotts, each mug has a hidden message that is magically revealed when you’re finished your drink. $100 for a set of 4, lecreuset.ca

Hogwarts Express Kettle

A piece of platform 9 ¾ on your countertop. $150, lecreuset.ca

Hogwarts Houses Potholder

While you’re waiting for the sorting hat to decide which house you’re in, why not rep all of them—Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin—with this democratic potholder. $50, lecreuset.ca

Spellcasting Spatula Set

Cast delicious spells in the kitchen with spatulas inspired by Harry, Hermione, Ron and Dumbledore’s wands. $100 for a set of 4, lecreuset.ca