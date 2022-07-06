How To Keep Your Gas Or Charcoal Grill Gleaming

Whether you use gas or charcoal, here’s a primer on how to keep your grill fresh and pristine.
How to clean a charcoal grill
- Remove and discard any leftover charcoal and ash in the grill pit.
- Use a stainless steel brush and warm soapy water to clean out the inside bowl and grill grates, and let them dry completely.
Kitchen tip: If you use a wire brush to clean your grill, it’s imperative to replace it as soon as it starts losing its bristles, as they can be a major health hazard if ingested. Or switch to an alternative cleaning tool entirely: A round metal-mesh scour pad, wooden scraper or stone cleaning block can all be used to keep your grill grates clean.
How to clean a gas grill
- Remove grill grates and scrub in hot, soapy water. Rinse and dry.
- Disconnect the gas line and remove any hardware from the firebox to sweep out debris.
- Pull out the burner and clean the tubes that attach the burner to the gas controls with a pipe cleaner or spider brush.
- Replace the burner, reattach the gas, and light the barbecue to make sure everything is reconnected properly.
- Turn off the barbecue, and replace hardware and grill grates. Heat barbecue on high for five to 10 minutes. Turn off; wipe grates with a clean rag dipped in canola oil.
- Maintain the grill by cleaning it every time after you cook. Heat it on high for 10 minutes after cooking, scrape off any remaining bits of food with a brush or scraper while the grill is still hot, and re-wipe the grates with a clean, canola-soaked rag.
Get Chatelaine in your inbox!
Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning.