Our Favourite Kitchen Gear Of 2020

Our Favourite Air Fryers of 2020

While they’ve been on the market since at least 2010, air fryers have skyrocketed in popularity in the past two years, promising crisp, deep-fried textures with a fraction of the oil—and the mess.

All three of these did at least as good a job as my regular convection oven in terms of results. But the Cuisinart is my favourite of the bunch, in that it cooks a big batch of fries in an efficient manner and is also a really versatile little oven. — Eshun Mott, Contributor