14 Best Kitchen Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba and Chantal Braganza. Photography by Christie Vuong. Prop styling by Jeannie Lee.

Impressing an accomplished home cook with a thoughtful gift is a difficult holiday task. How do you find something truly useful, something they don’t have, and within a reasonable budget? Our advice: something as beautiful as it is functional, and a little bit nicer to receive as a gift than buy for yourself.

1. Fredericks & Mae Confetti Cutting Board

Whether used as a chopping block or snack vessel, this board made entirely from recycled materials is as functional as it is chic: it’s thick, lower-maintenance than wood, and the confetti pattern hides long-term knife wear beautifully. $120, goodegg.ca

2. Glass French Press

Yield Design’s glassware comes in bold, borosilicate glass colours such as cobalt blue, burnt orange, and this lovely garden green. Their take on a French press will brew the prettiest coffee or tea. $110, yielddesign.co

3. Zwilling Enfinigy 1.5L Drip Coffee Maker

Zwilling’s Enfinigy series has been releasing kitchen appliances that punch well above their price point in terms of performance and design. This drip coffee maker features self-descaling and blooming functions often found in comparable coffee makes for nearly twice the price. $179, zwilling.com

4. Staub 4L Cocotte

Many enamelled cast-iron devotees favour Staub for its black interior cooking surface—and more frequent on-sale prices. $199, zwilling.com

5. Colorama Teapot

Want to introduce a little retro-style enamelware to your kitchen but don’t actually want to cook with it? These primary coloured teapots (and their matching mugs) are a great option. $65, funsty.ca

6. Pom Pom Trivet

A sturdy surface protector pretty enough to hang on a wall or against a windowsill. $11-$20, goodegg.ca

7. Cylinder Ceramics Stacking Mug Set

This Prince Edward County-based studio’s handmade porcelain and stoneware is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. $195, cylinderceramics.com

8. Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker

Ice cream makers occupy the perfectly giftable in-between space of very nice to have—but even nicer to get. This upgrade to Cuisinart’s classic plastic-tub version is a countertop-friendly pick. $169, thebay.com

9. Ninja Possible Pan

Ninja’s entry into One Pan To Rule Them All race comes with a few extra accessories, making it a multi-tasker kitchen dream. $129, ninjakitchen.com

10. Alessi Plissé Electric Kettle

Part everyday kitchen tool, part standalone art piece, this pleated-design kettle is a worthy successor to the Italian kitchen brand’s iconic stainless steel model from the 1980s. $101, chapters.indigo.ca

11. Creuset Salt And Pepper Mill Set

Creuset’s high quality salt-and-pepper mill set is also highly giftable: their colour range makes it easy to pair with the receiver’s style and its everyday function ensures it’ll get used frequently. $69, lecreuset.ca

12. Kilne Essential Knife Set

Kilne’s ergonomic handles and high-quality blades have rendered them a Chatelaine favourite since the Canadian company launched in 2020. The essentials set is an easy way thoroughly upgrade a loved one’s knife collection. $165, kilne.com

13. Cosori Air Fryer

This black digital air fryer is far and away the best-rated one among kitchen gear testers and home cooks alike: it’s got presets for a variety of dishes, can fit a cake or small chicken with minimal countertop footprint, and has an extremely easy-to-understand interface. $139, amazon.ca

14. Riedel Wine Friendly Decanter

Known for their elegant and varietal-specific glassware, Riedel recently launched a budget-friendly decanter that’s also friendly to any type of wine you’d like to fill it with. $65, riedel.com

15. Acacia Wood Measuring Cups

A heavy-duty—and tiny bit fancy—set of cups is perfect for the home baker. $45, crocusandivy.ca

16. Acacia Wood French Rolling Pin

From baking authority Anna Olson, this tapered French-style rolling pin is suitable for a range of types of dough and shaping. $23, thebay.com

17. 24-Piece Flatware Set

Give your loved one the gift of a full set of high-quality cutlery that actually matches. $275, kilne.com

