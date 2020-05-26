Jennifer Garner's Favourite Biscotti Recipe

Jennifer Garner is one of many people who has developed a passion for baking during the coronavirus pandemic. The cherry on top of her situation for fans? She’s sharing her bakes in a Pretend Cooking Show series on her Instagram.

In the latest hilarious instalment, the mom of three shared a recipe for biscotti.

“I must ask you to pardon my quarantine brain and weird space buns,” the former Alias actress captioned the post. “Otherwise, let’s make @cooksillustrated Orange-Almond Biscotti.”



Garner shared the recipe so those who are isolating during COVID-19 can try it out themselves. She also gave a video demonstration on how to make the biscuits, complete with some adorable “assistance” from her dog, Birdie.

The star appeared casually dressed in a a grey ribbed T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. She wore her glasses for the majority of the clip along with her wet hair in the aforementioned “space buns.” We think Carrie Fisher would approve.

“Hello, It’s time to get back to a little normal life,” Garner began. “Let’s start with biscotti.”

She had her recipe open in front of her and proclaimed that it was one of her favourites and “something [she] had made for years.” She proved her point by highlighting the “schmutz” on the pages. She made the Orange-Almond Biscotti from Cook’s Illustrated.

The talented star put some of the ingredients into the mixer, as her adorable golden retriever kept a watchful eye.

“We’re getting married at the end of quarantine,” Garner giggled as she touched her KitchenAid mixer. “We’re in love.”

The funny lady continued throughout the video to say sweet nothings to her trusty mixer and even offered it words of encouragement.

But the 48-year-old realized she made a mistake with the recipe, which she said could be attributed to her “quarantine brain.” She forgot the almonds! Ever the cooking pro, Garner corrected her mistake. The mom found some of the nuts in the cupboard and toasted them for the recipe.

When the biscotti were finally out of the oven after double baking, the Peppermint actress showed the perfect way to have them—dunked in a glass of wine. Yum!

“It’s evening now,” she said with tumbler and cookie in hand. “It’s not like it’s 11 AM, FYI.”

“But, this is how biscotti are best served,” she explained, as she took a bite after dipping one in her wine. Her first pump proved the recipe was a success!

Jen has made a variety of recipes in her Pretend Cooking Show series, from oatmeal to bolognese. She’s also shared photos of some of her delicious treats while isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just days before the biscotti video, Garner uploaded a photo of her frying doughnuts.

She also re-shared her baking video for English muffins, and offered some tips for those who might not have all the original ingredients in their pantries.

Earlier this month, Garner reached out to Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry to thank them for sharing Archie’s first birthday video with the world via the Save the Child Instagram.

“Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday,” Garner penned on Instagram as she reshared their video. “We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.”

