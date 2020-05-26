Jennifer Garner's Favourite Biscotti Recipe

Jennifer Garner is one of many people who has developed a passion for baking during the coronavirus pandemic. The cherry on top of her situation for fans? She’s sharing her bakes in a Pretend Cooking Show series on her Instagram.
In the latest hilarious instalment, the mom of three shared a recipe for biscotti.
“I must ask you to pardon my quarantine brain and weird space buns,” the former Alias actress captioned the post. “Otherwise, let’s make @cooksillustrated Orange-Almond Biscotti.”
I must ask you to pardon my quarantine brain and weird space buns. Otherwise, let’s make @cooksillustrated Orange-Almond Biscotti. . From “The Best Recipe” Cookbook Ingredients: 2 cups AP flour 1 tsp baking powder 1/4 tsp salt 4 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened 1 cup sugar 2 eggs 1/2 tsp vanilla 1/4 tsp almond extract 3/4 cup whole almonds, toasted and chopped coarse 2 Tbsp minced zest from an orange . Directions: 1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat to 350°. Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in medium bowl; set aside. 2. Cream butter and sugar together until smooth, about 2 mins with mixer at medium speed. Beat in eggs one at a time, then extracts. Stir in toasted and chopped almonds and zest. Sprinkle dry ingredients over egg mixture, then fold in until dough is just mixed. 3. Halve dough and turn each portion onto an oiled cookie sheet covered with parchment. Using floured hands, quickly stretch each portion of dough in a rough 13×2 inch log, placing them about 3 inches apart on the cookie sheet. Pat each dough shape to smooth it. Bake, turning pan once, until loaves are golden and just beginning to crack on top, about 35 mins. 4. Cool the loaves for 10 mins; lower oven to 325°. Cut each loaf diagonally into 3/8 inch slices with a serrated knife (normal-ish cookie size). Lay the slices flat, about 2/3 inch apart, on the cookie sheet and return them to oven. Bake, turning over each cookie halfway through baking, until crisp and golden brown on both sides, about 15 mins. Transfer biscotti to wire rack and cool completely. 5. Yum.
Garner shared the recipe so those who are isolating during COVID-19 can try it out themselves. She also gave a video demonstration on how to make the biscuits, complete with some adorable “assistance” from her dog, Birdie.
The star appeared casually dressed in a a grey ribbed T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. She wore her glasses for the majority of the clip along with her wet hair in the aforementioned “space buns.” We think Carrie Fisher would approve.
“Hello, It’s time to get back to a little normal life,” Garner began. “Let’s start with biscotti.”
She had her recipe open in front of her and proclaimed that it was one of her favourites and “something [she] had made for years.” She proved her point by highlighting the “schmutz” on the pages. She made the Orange-Almond Biscotti from Cook’s Illustrated.
The talented star put some of the ingredients into the mixer, as her adorable golden retriever kept a watchful eye.
“We’re getting married at the end of quarantine,” Garner giggled as she touched her KitchenAid mixer. “We’re in love.”
The funny lady continued throughout the video to say sweet nothings to her trusty mixer and even offered it words of encouragement.
But the 48-year-old realized she made a mistake with the recipe, which she said could be attributed to her “quarantine brain.” She forgot the almonds! Ever the cooking pro, Garner corrected her mistake. The mom found some of the nuts in the cupboard and toasted them for the recipe.
When the biscotti were finally out of the oven after double baking, the Peppermint actress showed the perfect way to have them—dunked in a glass of wine. Yum!
“It’s evening now,” she said with tumbler and cookie in hand. “It’s not like it’s 11 AM, FYI.”
“But, this is how biscotti are best served,” she explained, as she took a bite after dipping one in her wine. Her first pump proved the recipe was a success!
Jen has made a variety of recipes in her Pretend Cooking Show series, from oatmeal to bolognese. She’s also shared photos of some of her delicious treats while isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just days before the biscotti video, Garner uploaded a photo of her frying doughnuts.
She also re-shared her baking video for English muffins, and offered some tips for those who might not have all the original ingredients in their pantries.
At the top of the comfort food list around here: @huckcafe’s Homemade English Muffins. There is a fresh batch quickly disappearing from my counter and I thought you might like them, too. I am reposting my own #PretendCookingShow (is that even allowed?) I was thinner then, but am happier now. 😊 (Quarantine note: if your pantry looks sketchy— milk with vinegar/lemon juice = buttermilk. And All-Purpose flour works A-OK here.) XXX P.S. why the obsession with protecting yeast? I’m so sorry. 🙈♥️ . Huckleberry Cafe’s English Muffins recipe (by @zoenathanloeb): 3 cups buttermilk 2 Tbsp active dry yeast 3 Tbsp unsalted butter 3 Tbsp honey 6 cups bread flour 1/4 cup sugar 4 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1 cup cornmeal . 1. Warm 1 1/2 cups buttermilk in saucepan, but do not boil. Place remaining 1 1/2 cups cold buttermilk in bowl of stand mixer with yeast and whisk to combine. Add warm buttermilk to cold buttermilk mixture and whisk to blend. Add butter, honey, bread flour, sugar, and salt and mix on low speed with dough hook for 1 min, until dough comes together. Increase speed to med-high and work dough for about 2 mins until smooth. . 2. Transfer dough to greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate for 1 hour. . 3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of cornmeal on a clean work surface and dump dough onto it. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of cornmeal on top of dough and flatten into a disk with 1 inch thickness. . 4. Sprinkle last 1/4 cup cornmeal onto a sheet pan. Cut English muffins from the dough with 3 inch round cutter. Cut them as closely as possible, minimizing the amount of scraps — you cannot combine and reroll this dough. 😬 . 5. Arrange muffins, 1 inch apart, on sheet pan. Allow to rise for 1 hour at room temperature, or refrigerate overnight and allow to rise for 1 hour in the AM. 🙋🏻♀️ . 6. Preheat oven to 350°F. When oven is hot, heat ungreased griddle or large cast-iron pan over med-high heat. Jen tip: 275°F for the temperature of your griddle! . 7. Drop muffins onto griddle for about 1 minute on each side, until golden brown. . 8. Return muffins to sheet pan and immediately bake for 8-10 minutes (I find closer to 12 mins for me! 🤷🏻♀️), until they feel light. . 9. Yum! So yum.
Earlier this month, Garner reached out to Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry to thank them for sharing Archie’s first birthday video with the world via the Save the Child Instagram.
“Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday,” Garner penned on Instagram as she reshared their video. “We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.”
