The Easiest Way To Peel A Peach

Covered in a delicate fuzz, eating an unpeeled peach isn’t for everyone. Unfortunately, peeling this fuzzy-on-the-outside, slippery-on-the-inside stone fruit can be a real PIA. Fear not— there’s an easier way.

Peach Peeling Supplies

• A pot of gently boiling water

• A bowl of ice water

• A slotted spoon

• A paring knife

How To Peel A Peach

• Take a peach and cut a very shallow X on the bottom using a paring knife.

• Place the peach(es) on a slotted spoon and carefully lower into the pot of boiling water.

• Let the peach simmer in the water for approximately 30 seconds to one minute—just to blanch the peach(es).

• Note: It might take up to two minutes to blanch an out-of-season peach.

• After about a minute, use a slotted spoon to remove the peach(es) from the simmering water and immediately place into the bowl of ice water.

• Let the peach(es) rest in the ice water until cool enough to touch.

• Once the peach(es) is cool, use your fingers to peel back the skin. Voila!