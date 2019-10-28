The Best Way To Cook A Chicken Breast To Avoid Dry, Chewy Meat

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a go-to protein on busy weeknights. They’re healthy, accessible, relatively affordable and palatable to even the pickiest of eaters. However, while chicken breasts are a cinch to prepare, it’s easy to dry out your bird, leading to a lacklustre meal that requires lots and lots of sauce (ketchup counts). But if you’re just chucking your chicken in the oven, there’s a better way to make dinner tonight. So close your oven door and please, turn your attention to your stovetop.
For this method, you’ll want to grab a non-stick skillet because you’ll be pan-frying your boneless, skinless chicken breasts (or skin-on, bone-in for even more flavour). By pan-frying your chicken, you let it get nice and brown on both sides. And, by using a lid, you create a steamy environment that traps in moisture, leaving you with juicy chicken breasts
The best way to cook chicken breasts for ultimate juiciness
- Season up to four chicken breasts with salt and pepper.
- Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp olive or canola oil, then add chicken breasts.
- Cook until bottom of chicken is golden-brown, about 3 min. Reduce heat to medium-low. Flip chicken.
- Cook, covered with a lid, until the bottom of chicken is golden and cooked through, about 7 min. (If you use a thermometer, stick it into the thickest part of the chicken breast. It should reach 165 F when it’s cooked through.)
