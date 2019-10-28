The Best Way To Cook A Chicken Breast To Avoid Dry, Chewy Meat

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a go-to protein on busy weeknights. They’re healthy, accessible, relatively affordable and palatable to even the pickiest of eaters. However, while chicken breasts are a cinch to prepare, it’s easy to dry out your bird, leading to a lacklustre meal that requires lots and lots of sauce (ketchup counts). But if you’re just chucking your chicken in the oven, there’s a better way to make dinner tonight. So close your oven door and please, turn your attention to your stovetop.

For this method, you’ll want to grab a non-stick skillet because you’ll be pan-frying your boneless, skinless chicken breasts (or skin-on, bone-in for even more flavour). By pan-frying your chicken, you let it get nice and brown on both sides. And, by using a lid, you create a steamy environment that traps in moisture, leaving you with juicy chicken breasts instead of dried out, stringy meat. Give it a try the next time chicken breasts are on your dinner menu.

The best way to cook chicken breasts for ultimate juiciness

Season up to four chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp olive or canola oil, then add chicken breasts.

Cook until bottom of chicken is golden-brown, about 3 min. Reduce heat to medium-low. Flip chicken.

Cook, covered with a lid, until the bottom of chicken is golden and cooked through, about 7 min. (If you use a thermometer, stick it into the thickest part of the chicken breast. It should reach 165 F when it’s cooked through.)

The Chatelaine Kitchen team loves this cooking method, so try it with our crowd-pleasing lemon-garlic chicken breasts recipe or pan-fry two chicken breasts before slicing them and tossing them into this flavourful pasta with edamame recipe.

