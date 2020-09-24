Cauliflower Rice Is The Easiest Way To Get In Your Veggies

Cauliflower rice is one of those dishes that looks super complicated to tackle, but is actually beyond easy to make. Seriously—if you have a head of cauliflower in your fridge right now, you can be munching on cauliflower rice in 15 minutes or less. Plus, it’s an easy way to get your veggies (and faster than most kinds of real rice). Here’s how to do it.

How to make cauliflower rice with a food processor

If you own a food processor, use it to make cauliflower rice in a snap. Simply cut up your cauliflower into florets, toss them into your food processor and pulse until they’re finely chopped (they’ll actually look like rice).

How to make cauliflower rice without a food processor

Don’t run out and buy a food processor! You can use a box grater. It’ll just take a bit longer (as well as a little more elbow grease), but this method has some advantages. (Chrissy Teigen, for instance, prefers the texture you get from using a box grater.) Cut your head of cauliflower in chunks (think large florets) and grate using the medium-sized holes (you know, the only side you actually use).

This is a simple side for all sorts of proteins, including steak, fish and chicken. Here’s a weeknight-approved recipe.

Ingredients

1 small head cauliflower

1 tsp canola oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

Cut cauliflower into florets. Pulse florets in a food processor until finely chopped to resemble rice.

Heat a large frying pan over medium-high. Add oil, then onion. Cook until soft, 2 to 3 min. Add cauliflower. Cook until tender, about 2 more min. Stir in salt and season with fresh pepper.

If you’re feeling fancier, or have bit more time, try this chicken fried cauliflower rice recipe for a healthier take on classic fried rice. And if you’re really pinched for time, you can always buy bagged cauliflower rice in your grocery store’s salad section. We won’t judge!