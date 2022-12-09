How To Shuck An Oyster

Scout Canning's Charlotte Langley proves that it's easier than you think.

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photo by Carmen Cheung. Food Styling by Matthew Kimura. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari. Step photos by Erik Putz.

Inspired by our seafood tower feast to shuck your own oysters? We highly recommend it!

Gather your tools: clean kitchen towels, an oyster knife, a serving platter filled with ice and a bowl for leftover shells.

Set oyster belly-side down on a clean tea towel. Grip large end of oyster with the towel for protection, exposing the hinge (I call it “lock of the door”) on the other end.

Work the oyster knife tip into the hinge with your dominant hand and, with a twist of the wrist, crack open the lock.

Remove and wipe the knife, then continue slicing along the shell. Flick open the top shell away from you.

Examine oyster for debris or shell fragments, gently removing any with the knife, and give oyster a quick smell test for freshness. Discard any oysters that smell off.

Slide the knife under lower abductor muscle in a single, confident movement. Set

oyster on the ice-filled platter.