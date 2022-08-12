How To Choose A Barbecue Skewer

Bamboo? Metal? What's the best shape? We break it down.

Bamboo

They’re cheap and biodegradable, which makes bamboo a popular choice. It’s important to soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes before cooking to prevent them from splitting or catching fire.

Metal

Opt for sturdy, reusable steel skewers—and an oven mitt to pick them up with while cooking—if you plan on skewering all summer. They retain higher heat temperatures for longer periods of time.

Shape matters

Skewers come in a variety of fun shapes—but flat, single-pronged sticks are the most user-friendly variety you can buy. Unlike round, cylindrical skewers, they’re easier to thread food on, and keep it from turning when you flip the skewers on the grill.

