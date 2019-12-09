15 Holiday Treats To Get Before They’re Gone

One of the best parts of this season is the limited edition and holiday-themed treats. Whether it’s embracing the candy cane or knocking back a cup or two of eggnog, make the most of this time of year and stock up while you still can.

Gallery Holiday Snacks 2019 (Photo: Chapman's) Chapman’s Peppermint Ice Cream Sandwich A big hit at the Chatelaine office, these peppermint ice cream sandwiches transform a summer favourite with a holiday twist. A heaping of peppermint ice cream with red and green peppermint rice crisp pieces sits nicely between two chocolate wafers. It’s satisfying—without being too sweet.