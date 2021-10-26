Food

9 New Farm Boy Products To Try This Fall

We ate our way through some of the delicious new releases.

It’s that time of the year again. Ushering in a chillier season, Farm Boy’s autumn drop features a line of delicious snacks to try—some only available for a limited time. With ample pumpkin spice and a variety of other innovative flavours, here are some of our favourites.

Farm Boy Pumpkin Spice Kombucha
(Photo: Farm Boy)

If you’re partial to kombucha and fall’s preferred flavour, you’ll probably like this fizzy drink. It tastes exactly how you’d think a pumpkin spice kombucha would taste—and it’s good for the gut. $3.49

