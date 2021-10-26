9 New Farm Boy Products To Try This Fall

It’s that time of the year again. Ushering in a chillier season, Farm Boy’s autumn drop features a line of delicious snacks to try—some only available for a limited time. With ample pumpkin spice and a variety of other innovative flavours, here are some of our favourites.
Farm Boy Pumpkin Spice Kombucha
If you’re partial to kombucha and fall’s preferred flavour, you’ll probably like this fizzy drink. It tastes exactly how you’d think a pumpkin spice kombucha would taste—and it’s good for the gut. $3.49
