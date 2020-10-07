8 New Farm Boy Products To Try This Fall

Farm Boy, the Ontario-based grocery store that specializes in fresh produce and gourmet prepared and packaged food, might soon be coming to a location near you. The chain continues to expand, with 12 new locations set to open across Ontario by the end of next year. Four will open this fall, with one in Newmarket, two in Toronto and one in Ottawa. In the GTA, you can also now order Farm Boy online via Voilà, Sobeys’ new online grocery delivery platform. Farm Boy is known for its in-house line, so we ate our way through eight of its house brand’s recently released snacks and sweets to give you solid reviews on this season’s haul.

Gallery Farm Boy Fall 2020 (Photo: Farm Boy) Low Sodium Popcorn This low sodium snack is kettle popped in coconut oil and seasoned with just a pinch of Himalayan pink salt. It’s just as addictive as normal popcorn without any of the oil or powdered cheese residue left on your hands—perfect for snacking as you work from home. $2.50