5 Easy Snacks For Entertaining With Zero Notice

When friends and family decide to drop by unannounced during the holidays, there’s no need to panic. Keep this arsenal of ingredients on hand to whip up any of these five tasty treats in 15 minutes—or less. (Another tip: Keep 2 or 3 bottles of sparkling wine and water in your fridge to serve to guests.) Buy a few extra no-cook ingredients (a wedge of a hard cheese like Parmigiano-Reggiano, olives—we like Castelvetrano for its firm texture and mildly sweet flavour—and prosciutto) to accompany any of these recipes for larger crowds.

Shopping List:

4 lemons

1 head garlic

1 small bunch fresh parsley

1 540mL can navy beans

2 x 140 g log soft goat cheese

2 bunches seedless red grapes (freeze 1 bunch)

100 g pkg walnut halves

popcorn kernels

assorted crackers

Check your pantry for:

Olive and canola oil, salt, pepper, granulated sugar, hot pepper flakes (optional), smoked paprika (optional), raspberry liqueur (optional)