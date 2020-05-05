Food

7 Delicious—And Pantry Friendly—Casserole Recipes

It’s a classic for a reason. (Also, fewer dishes!)

If the idea of the humble casserole brings to mind heavy, retro dishes and loads of canned mushroom soup, we’re here to change your mind. Largely built on shelf-stable ingredients and made in a single pan, casseroles are a weeknight-friendly—not to mention quarantine cooking-friendly—approach to cooking that cuts down on dishes and cooking time, and doesn’t have to feel like a cop-out on dinner. Here’s seven of our favourites to get you started.

 

One-pan recipes: easy one-pan lasagna

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

One-pan lasagna

Fire up the oven and break out the cheese: This one-pan lasagna is exactly what you need for the cold season. Get this one-pan lasagna recipe.

one-pan pizza pasta

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

One-pan pizza pasta

It’s like pizza and pasta… combined! Pepperoni and a generous pinch of Italian seasoning are the keys to this one-pan pizza pasta’s delicious flavour. Get this one-pan pizza pasta recipe.

french onion macaroni and cheese recipe in cast iron serving bowl

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

French onion macaroni and cheese

Crowned with golden-crisp breadcrumbs, these creamy noodles (think gruyère and mascarpone), gives this star comfort food an elegant update. And the best part? It’s a one-pan meal—ready to dish up in just 30 minutes. Get this French onion macaroni and cheese recipe.

carrot and parsnip casserole

Photo, Erik Putz.

Carrot and parsnip casserole

Two shelf-stable vegetables get a subtle kick from Dijon and nutmeg cream. Get this carrot and parsnip casserole recipe.

Photo, Carmen Cheung.

Modern tuna casserole

Harissa spice adds a modern flavour to a crowd-favourite tuna casserole. Get this tuna casserole recipe.

Meatless tortilla casserole

This casserole twist on enchiladas makes good use of pantry-friendly canned beans, jarred red peppers and tinned chipotle. Get this tortilla casserole recipe.

Finnish yellow turnip bake

This traditional Finnish mashed dish can be served as a main or a side to ham or fish. Get this turnip bake recipe.

