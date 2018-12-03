Drinks

11 Fantastic Canadian Craft Gins That Will Change Your G&T Forever

Canadian gins are winning accolades on an international stage and one Alberta Distiller has two unique bottles ready for Christmas.

by

Canadian gin is definitely in.

A selection of the best Canadian gins range from traditional — juniper forward — to more modern — ripe, with a variety of other expressive botanicals like frankincense and myrrh (yes, there’s a Christmas gin!). And that doesn’t even count the rose-infused gin that will seriously elevate your cocktail game.

We submitted both up-and-coming and established brands to a taste-test. Here are our results over three popular applications: sipping them straight, with soda or with tonic.

Spring 34, Levenswater Gin, ON
11
view slideshow
Photos

Originally published November 2017. Updated December 2018.

Watch: Three easy ways to garnish a cocktail
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram