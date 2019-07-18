7 Easy DIY Spice Blends For Veggies, Meats And Desserts

Whether you’re whipping up a quick pasta dish, baking scrumptious muffins, or simply preparing a thoughtful hostess gift, these spice blends are easy to make, simple to store and are sure to be a hit in a variety of recipes. You can use these in multiple ways, from vegetarian meals to comforting desserts, so go ahead and whip up a batch to keep on hand or give to a good friend.

Gallery Spice blend roundup Roasted cauliflower tacos. (Photo, Sian Richards.) Homemade Taco Seasoning Take taco Tuesday to the next level with our classic taco seasoning, a scrumptious mix of chili powder, cumin, onion, garlic and more. Get this homemade taco seasoning recipe.