9 Homemade Chip Dip Recipes To Up Your Snack Game

Until recently, when it came to chips, I couldn’t be bothered with dip—or sometimes even a bowl. Ninety-five percent of the time chips meant an open bag of Miss Vickie’s Original or Covered Bridge Creamy Dill Pickle and a movie, maybe with soup leftovers or a soft-boiled egg yolk.
Then about a year ago, a former co-worker shared a beloved two-ingredient recipe: a cup of sour cream with a single packet of Uncle Dan’s powdered ranch seasoning, maybe with a few chopped scallions mixed in. “It goes with everything,” he promised, and he was right. And a couple of weeks ago, another from fellow Chatelaine bud Denise Balkissoon, the magazine’s executive editor: a mix of caramelized onions, chives, lemon, salt and sour cream.
Clearly, I’ve been missing out. If you’ve been, too, we’ve got a huge catalogue of dip recipes that can dress almost any of your favourite flavour. Here’s nine of our best.
Savoury Caramelized Onion Dip
We infused classic French onion dip with umami flavours for a modern take.