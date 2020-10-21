Food

9 Homemade Chip Dip Recipes To Up Your Snack Game

Get into these chip dips.

By Updated

Homemade Salsa Verde with Cilantro and Tortilla Chips

Salsa verde with tortilla chips. Photo, iStock.

Until recently, when it came to chips, I couldn’t be bothered with dip—or sometimes even a bowl. Ninety-five percent of the time chips meant an open bag of Miss Vickie’s Original or Covered Bridge Creamy Dill Pickle and a movie, maybe with soup leftovers or a soft-boiled egg yolk.

Then about a year ago, a former co-worker shared a beloved two-ingredient recipe: a cup of sour cream with a single packet of Uncle Dan’s powdered ranch seasoning, maybe with a few chopped scallions mixed in. “It goes with everything,” he promised, and he was right.  And a couple of weeks ago, another from fellow Chatelaine bud Denise Balkissoon, the magazine’s executive editor: a mix of caramelized onions, chives, lemon, salt and sour cream.

Clearly, I’ve been missing out. If you’ve been, too, we’ve got a huge catalogue of dip recipes that can dress almost any of your favourite flavour. Here’s nine of our best.

Get Into These Chip Dips
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Savoury Caramelized Onion Dip

We infused classic French onion dip with umami flavours for a modern take. Get this dip recipe.

FILED UNDER: