Chef Chuck Hughes Answers Your Most Pressing Garlic Questions

In Chatelaine’s new series Cooking Qs with Chuck Hughes, the celebrity chef and restauranteur answers your most-asked questions about favourite go-to ingredients and meals.

This episode: Garlic is a kitchen staple. It’s the kind of ingredient that heightens the flavours of any dish, and pretty much goes with everything. Here, chef Chuck Hughes answers all of your pressing garlic questions — pun always intended —from peeling and mincing to roasting and frying like a pro.

How do you easily peel garlic?

There’s two ways to peel garlic. The first is what Hughes deems the “at-home, cooking-with-your-family”-way: hold the clove on its side and use a sharp knife to slice the top off the garlic head, so that it all comes apart. Smash the individual cloves gently with the side of your knife, and the skin will slide right off.

The other option is best if you’re cooking in a restaurant and need to peel a large heap of garlic in a pinch. Hughes recommends putting all of the individual cloves in one metal bowl, then covering it with another and shaking the cloves vigorously so that the peels all come loose together.



How do I mince garlic without a press?

If you don’t have a garlic press, Hughes recommends using a knife instead. Lay the knife flat over the garlic clove and smash it using the palm of your hand, carefully so that you don’t cut yourself. At this point it will be nearly minced: just use the sharp end of the knife to dice the pieces finely.

How do I make garlic paste?

Once you’ve minced the garlic, you can turn it into a paste by using the side of the knife to press it down. To help grind it into a paste, Hughes adds a pinch of salt in the process.

What’s the best way to roast garlic?

Take a whole clove of garlic and slice the top off. Place the clove on a sheet of aluminum foil and dress it with a little olive oil, salt, pepper and thyme. Then wrap up the clove and roast in the oven for about 45 minutes at 350F. Once it’s cooked, try rubbing it on fresh bread — or even eat as is!

How much garlic is too much garlic?

According to Hughes, there’s no such thing! And when it comes to his preference for fresh or jarred, he says to always opt for fresh garlic, if possible.

How do I sauté garlic without burning it?

If you throw minced garlic into a super hot pan, it’s likely to burn. So to avoid that, keep oil at a very low heat; add your garlic and be sure to keep an eye on it. An even easier way to safely sauté garlic is to start by sautéing onions, and then adding your garlic in after. Hughes says that’s a guaranteed way to avoid burning it.

How do I deep fry garlic?

Put garlic in a small saucepan and then top it off with milk. Bring the garlic-milk mixture to a boil on the stove top, and then strain the garlic, patting it dry with paper towel. Once it’s dry, put the garlic into the hot oil. When it starts to caramelize and gets a golden brown hue, you know it’s ready.

How do you make garlic butter?

Garlic butter requires almost exactly what you think it does: garlic and butter. Hughes combines the garlic paste he makes himself with a generous slab of softened butter. He then adds finely chopped chives to the mixture, plus salt and pepper. Mix everything together, and then place it on parchment paper. Roll tightly into a log and store in your fridge or freezer. Hughes recommends using it on everything from steak to mashed potatoes to garlic bread.