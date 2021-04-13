9 Easy Recipes With 7 Ingredients Or Fewer

Staying inside might have you cooking more—but it might not mean you have more time to do it. Social distancing has households all over the country figuring out how to manage work-from-home arrangements and childcare, sometimes both at the same time. And recommendations to minimize your trips outside have us all taking mental tallies of what’s left in the pantry. But all those challenges don’t mean you can’t eat well. Here’s 9 of our best recipes that make the most of time and ingredients. All are 7 ingredients or fewer, and require less than 15 minutes of prep time.

Pasta pomodoro

Paired with a simple side salad, this fresh and simple dish will take your taste buds to Italy in just 25 minutes. Get this pasta pomodoro recipe.

One-pot classic mac and cheese

Creamy, cheesy, and with just enough of a twist: swapping orecchiette for macaroni gives this one-pot dish a lovely texture. Crumble some bacon overtop for crunch. Get this mac and cheese recipe.

Artichoke and lemon pasta

Miss dining out? Take a plate of zesty spring pasta out on your balcony or patio with a glass of fruity white wine. Get this artichoke and lemon pasta recipe.

Classic roast chicken

Trust us: when it comes to roast chicken, less is more. All you need to achieve a gloriously crispy roast bird is olive oil, lemons, and plenty of salt. Get this roast chicken recipe.

Ham and cheese frittata

This delicious frittata combines cheese, ham and diced veggies for a hot dish that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Get this frittata recipe.

Quick and easy veggie soup

This creamy, ultra-simple take on minestrone should be paired with a crusty loaf of bread. Get this veggie soup recipe.

Sweet and spicy chicken stir fry

This one-dish wonder is under 200 calories and full of flavour. The secret ingredient that makes the sauce? Red pepper jelly. Get this chicken stir fry recipe.

Sweet chili tofu

This spicy vegetarian dish is faster to make than takeout. Get this chili tofu recipe.

Chicken miso noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup gets a delicious twist in this version with udon noodles, chicken balls and the salty kick of miso paste. Get this noodle soup recipe.