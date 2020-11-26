5 Feel-Good Canadian Food Gifts That Give Back

Sarjesa teas stacked

Sarjesa Inc. is a socially focused tea company based in Alberta. Sarjesa blends their five different teas on Treaty 7 territory, located on the homelands of the Niitsitapi (the Siksika, Piikani, Kainai), the Îyârhe Nakoda, and Tsuut'ina Nations, as well as Métis Nation Region 3. The company works with local Indigenous community members to source local ingredients where possible, understand their traditional uses and how to best cultivate and conserve them. 20 percent of profits from each box sold is donated to Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society to support local violence prevention programming for women in crises.