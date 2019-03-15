West Coast Scotch Eggs

Ingredients

8 medium eggs

350 g salmon (3/4 lb) Any variety; I used sockeye

10 allspice berries

1/2 tsp nutmeg freshly grated

2 tsp yellow mustard seeds

1 bay leaf

1/2 tsp salt

60 g shallots chopped (1/2 cup)

1/2 cup cream

150 g cooked rice (1.5 cups)

20 g flat leaf parsley (~1/4 cup) minced

3 med eggs

flour for coating (~1/4 cup)

1 cup fine dried bread crumbs toasted (see note)

To Serve (All Optional)

cheese

cornichons

pickled onions

hot mustard

chutney

mayonnaise

Directions Remove the skin and any pin bones from the salmon if necessary. Combine the allspice, nutmeg, mustard seeds, bay leaf, and salt in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Grind to a powder. Combine the salmon, spice mix, and chopped shallots in a food processor. Puree, then add cream and blend again. The mixture should be smooth and even when finished. Fold in the cooked rice and chopped parsley, mixing evenly. Set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the eggs and reduce the heat to a low simmer. Cook the eggs for 8 minutes (9-10 if using large eggs). While the eggs are cooking, fill a large bowl with cold water and some ice cubes. When the eggs are finished, transfer them to the cold water immediately. Peel the cooked eggs and set them aside. Assembly Preheat your oven to 375 F. Place the flour, 3 eggs (the raw ones, not the boiled ones), and breadcrumbs in three shallow dishes. Use a fork to thoroughly whisk the eggs. Lightly oil your hands with vegetable or olive oil, then take a ball of the salmon ‘sausage’ mixture (about the same size as an egg) and flatten it slightly in the palm of your hand. Place a boiled egg in the center, then carefully and evenly press the sausage around the egg so that the egg is evenly encased in salmon. The mixture should be fairly thin – if it’s too thick remove some and press again to fill the space in. If you have any bare patches, add a bit more salmon to the mixture. Carefully roll the salmon-covered egg in flour, then in the beaten eggs. Allow the excess egg to drip off, then roll the ball in the breadcrumbs. Repeat the egg and breadcrumb steps, then set the egg aside (ideally on a rack, as a plate may stick a little). Repeat this process for all the remaining eggs. Place the eggs in the oven, ideally on a mesh or wire rack, as this will allow them to bake evenly. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and the breadcrumb crust is golden. Remove and allow to cool. If you don’t have a rack to cook the eggs, carefully place them on a baking tray and turn them once halfway through the baking process. Serve with pickles, cheese, preserves, crusty bread, hot mustard, mayo, or other ‘ploughman’s lunch’ style accompaniments. The finished Scotch eggs can be served warm or cool.

RECIPE NOTES

Bread Crumbs – I like to make my own breadcrumbs as needed, though it does add a bit of time to the process. You can buy bread crumbs too, as long as they’re good and dry. If they’re particularly coarse, run them through a food processor or spice grinder to make a finer mix. The crumbs themselves can be toasted on a pan in the oven.

If you do want to make your own bread crumbs, follow these steps:

Toast 6 slices of bread (ideally day old bread). Place the toasted bread in a low oven and toast/dry out further. Add the toasted bread to a food processor and break down into crumbs. If these crumbs are still a bit moist, return them to the oven and toast again until lightly browned and very dry. Add to the food processor (or spice grinder) and process until the crumbs are fine and even.

Author: Diversivore

