A Tour Of Where Top Chef Canada’s Mijune Pak Eats, Drinks And Shops In Toronto

We toured Toronto with Top Chef Canada judge Mijune Pak and got the scoop on her favourite places to catch up with friends when she’s in the city. Here are the hotspots on her radar.

West End

Start your day right with coffee and delectable Italian pastries at Bar Buca on King West. Then head to Bite Beauty Lip Lab, where the Canadian beauty brand will help you create your own lipstick with customizable colour, finish and scent. After you’ve worked up an appetite, feast at family-owned Soos on Ossington for modern Malaysian street food in a beautiful, intimate space. Their popular Char Kway Teow and impossibly tender Beef Rendang Shortribs are mandatory.

Little Italy

Tuck into a decadent traditional Persian breakfast at Takht-e Tavoos, a brunch staple on College Street that offers rich, authentic dishes like the Dizi Sangi, a hearty lamb and chickpea stew. Browse the afternoon away at Studio Fitzroy Dress Rentals, a chic find for fashion-lovers that carries a range of styles and brands you can rent for four to eight days—a lifesaver for travellers in need of a party dress or locals looking for fancy attire, without splurging. Then, eat your way through DaiLo’s ever-changing menu, featuring funky twists on Asian cuisine and loads of unami. Be sure to pre-order the Singaporean Curry Crab.

East End

A trip to the east end isn’t complete without a stop at Roselle Desserts for some of the best pastries and sweets in Toronto. The tiny shop is run by a husband and wife team who are both professionally trained chefs, and the masterminds behind creative treats like the luscious banana cream pie éclair and roasted white chocolate latte tart. Spend the afternoon wandering through the galleries, shops and cafés of picturesque Distillery District and shop at charming boutiques such as Heel Boy. End the day at Toronto’s exciting new hotspot, Broadview Hotel, for dinner, drinks and one of the best rooftop views downtown.