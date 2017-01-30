How to get your kids to help with chores

Video originally posted by Today’s Parent.

When it comes to getting kids to help around the house, family therapist and author Jennifer Kolari keeps things simple: If you mess it up, you clean it up.

More:

A parenting expert on how to regain authority with your kids in 7 steps

Curried lamb tortillas with chickpeas, yogurt, mint and bright citrus

7 fashionable pieces to buy now and wear through spring