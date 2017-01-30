How to get your kids to help with chores

How to get your kids to tidy up, including ways to make chores fun for kids. (Yes, it’s possible!)

  0

Video originally posted by Today’s Parent.

When it comes to getting kids to help around the house, family therapist and author Jennifer Kolari keeps things simple: If you mess it up, you clean it up.

