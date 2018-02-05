See Chantal Kreviazuk’s Favourite Ways To Spend A Winter Day In Toronto

In partnership with Tourism Toronto

We toured Toronto with singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk as she shared her favourite winter activities. Here, her ideal day in the city.

Make self-care a priority and get pampered at Hammam Spa, located at King and Portland. Indulge in wellness treatments inspired by ancient rituals, like their traditional Turkish baths, massage therapy and detoxifying body wraps. Then, spend the afternoon shopping in Yorkville before grabbing coffee and baked goods at Salt & Pepper Catering.

Head to the Distillery District and wander through the charming boutiques and galleries before settling in for an authentic Italian meal at Archeo. While you’re in the Distillery, check out the Toronto Light Festival, where magical installations light up the neighbourhood from January 19 to March 4.

Next, visit Toronto’s new winter wonderland at Ontario Place. From December 8 to March 18 you can explore picturesque light exhibits by 20 local artists, lace up your skates at their new rink and warm up by the bonfire pit. Finish the evening with some of the city’s best live music at Burdock, an intimate brewery and music hall with a regular lineup of fantastic local talent.



