Twitter embed test

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
I don’t know about you, but every time I hear shouts of yet another Photoshop fail, my Twitter-wracked brain starts its familiar whirl: Which gorgeous, curvy model have they robbed of her rightful waistline this time? Which gorgeous, dark-skinned celebrity have they whitewashed this time? And perhaps most importantly: Just how hard is Photoshop, anyway?
Somehow, the cover of Vanity Fair’s much-anticipated 2018 Hollywood Issue — shot by noted wind-machine fan and VF stalwart Annie Leibowitz and peppered with all the usual hot Hollywood subjects (plus Wonder Woman) — manages to have not one but several interesting editing quirks. Let’s review which ones Internet users have already plotzed over — and highlight a couple headscratchers of our own.
Somehow, the cover of Vanity Fair’s much-anticipated 2018 Hollywood Issue — shot by noted wind-machine fan and VF stalwart Annie Leibowitz and peppered with all the usual hot Hollywood subjects (plus Wonder Woman) — manages to have not one but several interesting editing quirks. Let’s review which ones Internet users have already plotzed over — and highlight a couple headscratchers of our own.