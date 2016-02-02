Nearly two-thirds would not take their boss’ job, if offered.

We Ask

What does this mean for our career trajectories?

“Organizations are demanding a lot more of their workers, without a whole lot of recognition or loyalty on the employers’ part. Companies aren’t holding up their end of the bargain. I’d like to be optimistic: that if we move to a market where people are less locked into their employers, it leaves more space for people to step back for a while, adjust their working lives, pursue other opportunities and step back in. But while, in theory, people have more flexibility, often what it means is more insecurity about the work coming down the pipe, which makes people more likely to work day and night for a contract and less likely to turn down a job in order to travel instead. Women’s social networks don’t always work as effectively for them as men’s do in the workforce, and if you’re constantly at the hiring stage, that’s where unconscious biases about women and mothers have the most free range.” — Sylvia Fuller, associate professor of sociology, University of British Columbia