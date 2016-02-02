#TheManSurvey

What’s It Like To Be A Man In 2018?

Chatelaine asked 1,000 men between 25 and 65 about growing up, work, fatherhood, sex, mansplaining, loneliness, #MeToo and more.

The Basics

45 percent of the men surveyed are married. 15 percent are common law, 1 percent are widowed, 4 percent are in a relationship and just over one-third are single.

What’s your employment status? Working full-time 62%

Working part-time 6%

Full-time dad 1%

Self-employed/Freelance 10%

Not working right now 21%

Student 1%

46 percent of respondents live in a city. 37 percent live in the suburbs and 16 percent live in rural areas.

52 percent of respondents are parents.

Methodology

Our survey was conducted online with 1,000 men between 25 and 65 in Canada, November 8 to 10, 2017. A random sample of panelists was invited to complete the survey from a large representative panel of Canadians, recruited and managed by Research Now, one of the world’s leading providers of online research samples.

The Marketing Research and Intelligence Association policy limits statements about margins of sampling error for most online surveys. The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is +/− 3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

The data were weighted according to census data to ensure that the sample matched Canada’s according to age, gender, educational attainment and region. Totals may not add up to 100 due to rounding.