Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Chatelaine asked 1,000 men between 25 and 65 about growing up, work, fatherhood, sex, mansplaining, loneliness, #MeToo and more.
The Basics
45 percent of the men surveyed are married. 15 percent are common law, 1 percent are widowed, 4 percent are in a relationship and just over one-third are single.
What’s your employment status?
Working full-time62%
Working part-time6%
Full-time dad1%
Self-employed/Freelance10%
Not working right now21%
Student1%
46 percent of respondents live in a city. 37 percent live in the suburbs and 16 percent live in rural areas.
52 percent of respondents are parents.
Advertisement
Methodology
Our survey was conducted online with 1,000 men between 25 and 65 in Canada, November 8 to 10, 2017. A random sample of panelists was invited to complete the survey from a large representative panel of Canadians, recruited and managed by Research Now, one of the world’s leading providers of online research samples.
The Marketing Research and Intelligence Association policy limits statements about margins of sampling error for most online surveys. The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is +/− 3.1%, 19 times out of 20.
The data were weighted according to census data to ensure that the sample matched Canada’s according to age, gender, educational attainment and region. Totals may not add up to 100 due to rounding.
Advertisement
Editors, Danielle Groen and Christina Vardanis. Art Directors, Cassandra Billington and Alicia Kowalewski. Designer, Cynthia Budhu. Producer, Katie Underwood. Photographs, Roberto Caruso. Videographers, Joy Webster and James Resendes. Video Editing, James Resendes. Hair & Makeup, Nadine Natour. App Development, James Reid