3 Wardrobe Strategies To Make Getting Dressed For Work A Breeze

1. Adopt a uniform

What it is: A rigid palette of black and white to ensure everything matches. Best for the utilitarian dresser.

How to wear it: The Steve Jobs approach of wearing the same thing every day might seem mundane. But it requires so little effort, and classic silhouettes in a monochromatic palette guarantee a polished and professional look.

Where to buy: (Clockwise from top left) Pants (similar), $90, rw-co.com. Jacket (similar), $189, thebay.com. Shirt, $85, bananarepublic.ca. Skirt (similar), $66, asos.com. Blouse, $325, judithandcharles.com. Shoes (similar), $173, nordstrom.com. Top, $98, kitandace.com. Bag, $398, michaelkors.ca.

2. Try a capsule collection



What it is: A tightly edited wardrobe consisting of eight to 12 pieces. Best for the minimalist with limited closet space.

How to wear it: Hugely popular on Pinterest, this approach is built on timeless staples — think tailored suits and crisp button-downs — paired with statement separates that are worn interchangeably for endless outfit combos. A predominately black and white palette with hits of print and colour allows for effortless coordination.

Where to buy: (Clockwise from top left) Top, $70, aritzia.com. Skirt (similar), $131, anntaylor.com. Dress (similar), $29, joefresh.com. Pants (similar), $199, tigerofsweden.com. Blazer (similar), $160, simons.ca. Shirt, $27, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca. Shoes (similar), $40, lechateau.com. Bag (similar), $194, paulsboutique.com. Top (similar), $20, hm.com.

3. Go for a seasonal revamp

What it is: A semi-annual wardrobe top-up that allows for new shapes and stylish prints. Best for the strategic trend hunter.

How to wear it: Mixing the latest trends in workwear-appropriate silhouettes (like long hemlines and wide-leg trousers) will refresh staples that feel tired. Swapping in key pieces of the season, like a printed cross-body bag and embellished loafers, is a foolproof way to dress like a savvy professional.

Where to buy: (Clockwise from top left) Blazer (similar), $128, express.com. Blouse (similar), $30, uniqlo.ca. Dress (similar), $60, winners.ca. Top (similar), $40, old navy.gapcanada.ca. Skirt (similar), $257, jcrew.com. Pants (similar), $239, clubmonaco.ca. Shoes (similar), $130, marshalls.ca. Bag (similar), $70, zara.com.

