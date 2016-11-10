50 warm and chic winter coats

Puffers, wool jackets and statement coats to carry you through the chilly season.

Puff love

Winter’s best style news: puffer coats are officially cool. Since the functional piece of outerwear appeared on numerous high fashion runways, brands at all levels have turned out great pieces. Get down (ha!) with standout silhouettes that feature a mix of materials, unexpected hues or untraditional quilting patterns.

Frost Free Hooded Down-Fill Parka, $90, Old Navy.

