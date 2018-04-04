Tessa Virtue Just Showed Us A Cute Trick For Refreshing Your Denim Jacket

🌸 A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Mar 30, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Just in time for spring, figure skater (and national treasure) Tessa Virtue has inspired a brilliant little update to that classic, boxy jean jacket we all have waiting in the wings for when the temps finally start to climb up.

In an Insta dispatch from Osaka, Tessa is seen living her best life, smiling in the sun, cherry blossoms behind her in a super cute cropped denim jacket. Just a one-step snip to the bottom of your jean jacket is all this calls for — no iron-on slogans or embroidered flowers to sew on or trips to the tailor.

While it’s not the first time Virtue has given us some style inspo, it’s definitely a more achievable look when compared to that gorgeous pale pink jumpsuit she wore on The Ellen De Generes Show last month. Virtue was in Japan alongside skating partner Scott Moir (no, for the last time, they are not dating) for rehearsals of Stars on Ice, a show that tours in Canada, the U.S. and Japan. The Canadian leg of the tour kicks off in Halifax at the end of this month.