25 Stylish Mother’s Day Gifts, Starting At Just $10

Mother’s Day is coming on May 13, so it’s time to get down to the business of picking up a sweet or sentimental gift.

If you’re fresh out of ideas for picking up a gift that she’ll love, we’ve rounded up some super-stylish picks to choose from — including fragrances and splurge-worthy skincare and jewellery.

Scroll through the gallery below for the best picks of Mother’s Day gifts — starting at just $10.

1. Lush Give your mom a pick-me-up for her morning shower with this colourful soap — packed with fair trade organic cocoa butter and almond milk for super soft skin. Raspberry Milkshake Soap, $10, lush.ca 2. Kate Spade New York This classic, versatile bangle goes with everything and is sure to please. Stop and Smell The Roses Solid Bangle Bracelet, $38, amazon.ca 3. Aerin This floral scent blends uplifting notes of lotus flower and ginger and will give your mom a sunny vacay in a bottle. Hibiscus Palm Eau de Parfum, $138, esteelauder.ca 4. French Girl This rich body oil is the ultimate in beauty splurges. It not only hydrates skin, but leaves behind a delectable scent of rose and sandalwood — plus a subtle golden glow. Lumière Rose Dorée Body Oil, $62, frenchgirlorganics.com 5. A Pampering Spa Treatment A spa treatment is a perennial favourite to thank your mom. In Toronto, spas like the Miraj Hammam Spa by Caudalie are offering special Mother’s Day packages for luxe facials, body wraps and more. If your mom doesn’t call Toronto home, pick a spa in her locale to treat her to a little much-deserved R & R. 6. GOOP Your mom will be channeling her inner Gwyneth with this candle, which has notes of shisho leaf and woods. Edition 02 Shiso Candle, $95, thedetoxmarket.ca 7. Nest This fruity floral scent has notes of French wisteria, Bulgarian rose and Imperial jasmine and is housed in a gorgeous bottle. Wisteria Blue Eau de Parfum, $98, sephora.com 8. Call it Spring x Me to We Give your mom a gift that gives back with this delicate necklace that’s a collab between Call it Spring and Me to We. The proceeds from each sale go the We Charity to help developing communities in Kenya. Opportunity Necklace, $12, metowe.com 9. Jo Malone London These scents wear beautifully on their own, or can be layered to create a new scent just for mom. Fresh & Floral Set, $120, sephora.com 10. Roots This leather wristlet — which can be used as a clutch or a makeup bag — is great for keeping personal belongings in order. Leather Funky Zip Pouch Tribe, $48, roots.com 11. Biossance This buzzy skincare brand is new to Canada and has recently launched this set. Each includes a bottle of Squalane + Micronutrient Fine Mist, a Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil and a Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum. Only the Good Clean Beauty Gift Set, $90, sephora.com 12. eBay Give your mom a place to store her jewellery with this ring holder (which will look too cute on her dresser). Cactus Ring Holder, $20, ebay.ca 13. Tweezerman This rose gold tweezer and lash curler set will sit pretty on your mom’s vanity. Sparkle & Shine Gift Set, $65, tweezerman.ca 14. Benefit Containing some of Benefit’s best-sellers like Hoola and Galifornia, this palette has five full-size blush and bronzers and comes with a mini powder brush. Blush Bar Cheeks on Pointe Bronzer & Blush Palette, $78 (limited edition), benefitcosmetics.com 15. Indigo The florals on this throw will never wilt and make for a comfy-yet-stylish addition to your mom’s fave reading chair. Painted Floral Throw, $60, indigo.ca 16. Carolina Herrera The bottle alone is enough to seriously impress your mom, but the floral scent inside is just as delightful with notes of tonka bean and tuberose. Good Girl, $148, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca 17. L’Occitane A divine-smelling gift set from the French brand, which includes an eau de toilette, body milk and hand cream. Néroli & Orchidée Gift Set, $29, loccitane.com 18. Chanel This hand cream is the ultimate in luxury and will be a chic addition to your mom’s purse. No.5 L’Eau On Hand Cream, $70, available May 1st at Chanel beauty counters 19. Michael Michael Kors This leather key chain will stylishly spruce up car keys or a tote bag. Floral Leather Tassel Key Chain, $88, michaelkors.ca 20. Sugarfina Infused with rosé from Provence, these little bears make a cute gift for a sweets-loving mom. Mama and Baby Rosé All Day Bears Tower, $37, sugarfina.ca 21. Jenny Bird Available in three shades, this set of stud earrings by the Toronto-based designer will add just the right amount of modern style to any ensemble. Bayside Stud Earring Set, $75, jenny-bird.ca 22. Miu Miu An elegant floral that blends notes of lily of the valley, wild rose and white musk, this scent will have your mom feeling chicer with every spritz. L’eau Rosée Eau de Toilette, $135, thebay.com 23. Etsy Handmade in Montreal by design duo Woolfell, this perforated leather shoulder bag goes with everything and good news: the retailer is offering free shipping across Canada May 1st to 14th — just in time for Mother’s Day! Woolfell Orbit Handbag, $147, etsy.com 24. Artis Makeup brushes make a great gift and this brush set is the cream of the crop, containing five of the brand’s best-selling tools for face and eyes. Elite Mirror 5 Brush Set, $241, sephora.com 25. Poppy & Peonies A tropical-print carry-all that will have your mom primping in style. Banana Leaf Beauty Bag, $24, poppyandpeonies.com

