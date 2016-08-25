The right sports bra lays the foundation for a comfortable workout. Quick dry, wick-away fabrics are essential to keep you cool under pressure, and from there it’s all about individual needs. Prefer an enhanced shape? Try molded cups. Need firm support? Look for wider, padded straps. Regardless of cup size designs that boast colour blocking, contoured seams, mesh panels and lace up details will make you feel in top form before you even break a sweat.