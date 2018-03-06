It’s Nearly Spring! Here Are 31 Super-Cute Lightweight Jackets Hitting Stores Now

Spring is almost here, and with warmer weather comes ankles, spring shoes and yes, lighter, layerable jackets. Whether you’re looking for a go-with-everything classic trench coat or a stylish moto jacket, here are 31 spring jackets for women that are perfect for layering now — or throwing on solo once higher temperatures hit.

1. 2. Club Monaco Ellayne Trench, $300, clubmonaco.com 3. Simons Contemporaine Cotton Sateen Authentic Trench Coat, $175, simons.ca 4. Le Château Cotton Blend Belted Trench Coat, $100, lechateau.com 5. Gap Tencel Drapey Trench Coat, $138, gapcanada.ca 6. Forever 21 Glen Plaid Trench Coat, $78, forever21.com 7. 8. H&M+ Pinstriped Jacket, $70, hm.com 9. Loft Twill Double Breasted Blazer, $170, loft.com 10. Mango Check Structured Blazer, $150, mango.com 11. Ninety Eight Linen Tailored Blazer, $225, ninety-eight.ca 12. RW & Co. Floral Blazer, $150, rw-co.com 13. UO Double-Breasted Wool Blazer, $89, urbanoutfitters.com 14. 15. H&M Satin Bomber Jacket, $50, hm.com 16. Asos Curve Ultimate Bomber Jacket, $37, asos.com 17. Wilfred by Aritzia Poussin Bomber Jacket, $198, aritzia.com 18. Torrid Quilted Satin Bomber Jacket, $52, torrid.com 19. Violeta by Mango Floral Print Bomber, $150, mango.com 20. 21. Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $128, levi.com 22. Love & Legend Distressed Denim Jacket, $85, additionelle.com 23. Urban Outfitters BDG ’80s Trucker Jacket, $94, urbanoutfitters.com 24. Topshop Moto Oversized Borg Jacket, $115, topshop.com 25. Uniqlo Denim Jacket, $60, uniqlo.com 26. 27. Old Navy Plus-Size Sueded-Knit Moto Jacket, $75, oldnavy.ca 28. Banana Republic Tweed Moto Jacket, $240, bananarepublic.com 29. Roots Moto Jacket Melton Lake, $568, roots.com 30. Uniqlo Synthetic Leather Riders Jacket, $80, uniqlo.com 31. Zara Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $80, zara.com 32. 33. Hunter Women’s Original Vinyl Smock, $225, hunterboots.com 34. Lolë Emeline Jacket, $125, lolëwomen.com 35. Shopbop Canada Goose Rosewell Jacket, $503, shopbop.com 36. J.Crew Perfect Rain Jacket, $158, jcrew.com 37. Love and Legend Utility Anorak Jacket, $148, additionelle.com

