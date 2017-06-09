With so many weddings happening in the summer, sometimes it can be hard to find the right dress to wear for every occasion. Especially when every wedding has its own dress code — from swanky cocktail party to a cool-and-casual backyard shindig. So whether you’re looking for a fun party frock or a fancy bridesmaid dress, here are 32 plus-size dresses so you can look chic and party-appropriate — no matter what type of wedding you’re headed to.

1 of 32 Previous Next Pin Email

Guipure Midi Dress, $170, Mango.

More:

Is it time to get rid of my skinny jeans?

15 sun hats guaranteed to make you look divine — not dorky

14 chic pieces of jewellery under $20 (that look like they cost way more)