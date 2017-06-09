Fashion

32 chic plus-size dresses to wear to a summer wedding

No matter the wedding, we’ve found a dress to match.

by

blue floral plus-size dresses

With so many weddings happening in the summer, sometimes it can be hard to find the right dress to wear for every occasion. Especially when every wedding has its own dress code — from swanky cocktail party to a cool-and-casual backyard shindig. So whether you’re looking for a fun party frock or a fancy bridesmaid dress, here are 32 plus-size dresses so you can look chic and party-appropriate — no matter what type of wedding you’re headed to.

1 of 32

Previous
Next

Guipure Midi Dress, $170, Mango.

Previous
Next

More:
Is it time to get rid of my skinny jeans?
15 sun hats guaranteed to make you look divine — not dorky
14 chic pieces of jewellery under $20 (that look like they cost way more)
Resources