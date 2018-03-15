11 Totally Chic Pants for Petite Women

If you’re under 5 feet, 4 inches tall, you know that finding the right style pants for your petite frame can be a challenge — from hems that always need to be rolled up to waistlines that just don’t sit right. Thankfully, tons of brands now offer more petite lines, making your trip to the mall (or your time browsing on the web) that much easier. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new pair of jeans or pants you can wear to work, here are 11 chic styles that you won’t have to take straight to your tailor:

1. Halogen Crop Stretch Cotton Pants, $93, nordstrom.com 2. Old Navy Mid-Rise Double-Weave Printed Harper Pants, $37, oldnavy.ca 3. Topshop Petite Window Checked Trousers, $50, thebay.com 4. Reitmans Petite Skinny Chino Pants, $50, reitmans.com 5. J.Crew Petite Wide-Leg Cropped Chambray Pant, $112, jcrew.com 6. Banana Republic Sloan Skinny-Fit Plaid Pant, $124, bananarepublic.ca 7. Talbots Chatham Ankle Pant, $99, talbots.com 8. Caslon Linen Jogger Pants, $80, nordstrom.com 9. Lord & Taylor Petite Embroidered Flower Skinny Jeans, $89, thebay.com 10. Loft Petite Slim Cuffed Pants in Julie Fit, $108, loft.com 11. Ann Taylor The Petite Wide Leg Marina Pant, $133, anntaylor.com

