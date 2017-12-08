Easy Ways To Work Pantone’s 2018 Colour Of The Year Into Your Life

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got ourselves Pantone’s pick for the 2018 Colour of the Year, and it’s gorgeous. Think the melancholy of Purple Rain mixed with all the wonder of the mystical cosmos.

Pantone’s 2018 Colour of the Year, Ultra Violet is a blue-based purple that seems to suggest we’re in for a year of enlightenment and discovery. And given the disaster that was 2017, and its accompanying colour of the year, the light and airy Greenery, we’ll take it.

Pantone describes the new hue as, “a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.” Can we get a hell yes?! Pantone continues, saying the colour recalls “influential icons such as Prince, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix, who brought shades of Ultra Violet to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality.” Now that’s a star-studded lineup we can get behind.

And with the holidays right around the corner, we’ve plucked our fave purple-hued finds, from galaxy-inspired candles to flirty skirts straight to pretty lipsticks. Shop our 20 picks and rock this celestial trend.